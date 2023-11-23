Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,335,980. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $393.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

