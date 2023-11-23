Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,983. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.58.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

