Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up 1.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 199,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $42.54.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

