Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $460.26. The company had a trading volume of 386,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,311. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $464.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

