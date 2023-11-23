Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 111,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

