Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,711. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $254.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

