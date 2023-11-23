Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 1,118,498 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 803,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,992,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,043. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.