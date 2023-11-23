Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.21. 118,117,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,600,384. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.23. The firm has a market cap of $744.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

