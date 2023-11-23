Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO remained flat at $24.82 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,163. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

