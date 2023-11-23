MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.
MediWound Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
