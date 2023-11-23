MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

MediWound Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

