Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY24 guidance to $5.13-5.19 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $541,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,774 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.