Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,157,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376,633 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 5.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 2.96% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $160,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 3,880,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,647. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

