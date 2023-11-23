Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,782 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $50,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.49. 10,715,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

