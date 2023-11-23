Meter Governance Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00005649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $46.10 million and $125,685.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,511,345 coins and its circulating supply is 21,811,417 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

