MiL.k (MLK) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. MiL.k has a total market cap of $114.21 million and $100.75 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,320,282 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

