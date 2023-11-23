MinePlex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106,675.79 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and $106,675.79 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

