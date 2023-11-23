MOBOX (MBOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.32 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $56.24 million and $6.32 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,927,657 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

