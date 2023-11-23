Monero Market Cap Tops $3.06 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $166.59 or 0.00446298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $83.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,327.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00186241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00603648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00125279 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,361,994 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

