Moonbeam Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $195.82 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,265,537 coins and its circulating supply is 789,188,263 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

