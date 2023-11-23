Moonriver Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00018585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $59.49 million and $17.01 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,062,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

