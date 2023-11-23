Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

LON:MOTR traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,149,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99. The company has a market capitalization of £68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,600.00 and a beta of 0.79. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.50 ($2.06).

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.06), for a total value of £42,500 ($53,171.53). 19.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

Featured Articles

