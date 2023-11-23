Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €386.10 ($424.29) and last traded at €386.60 ($424.84). Approximately 207,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €387.20 ($425.49).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €375.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €352.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

