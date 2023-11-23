MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.24 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $9.19 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.04989367 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

