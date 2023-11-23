My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0431 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.63 million and $363,076.23 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

