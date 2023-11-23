Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $96.95 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $96.95 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,464.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00186285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00604252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00446490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00125254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

