Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,833.54 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00138742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008026 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

