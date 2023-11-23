NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $183.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,257,133 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,000,915,616 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.80448936 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $215,155,086.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

