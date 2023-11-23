NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150.72 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $150.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,257,133 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,000,915,616 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.80448936 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $215,155,086.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

