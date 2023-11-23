Netrum (NTR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,414.93

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $46.79 or 0.00125043 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $100.12 million and $22,414.93 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Netrum (NTR) is a cryptocurrency . Netrum has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Netrum is 47.43889922 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,035.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

