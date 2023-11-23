New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.13

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.32.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of C$0.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

