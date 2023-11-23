NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,315.34 or 1.00019571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

