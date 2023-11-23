NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 252,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $642,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 6,280,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,228. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

