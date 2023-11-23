Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

JWN stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

