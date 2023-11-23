NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,339.81 or 1.00060449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.