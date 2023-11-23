O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $46,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.31. The stock had a trading volume of 905,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.96.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

