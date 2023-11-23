O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $35,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.40. 695,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,152. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

