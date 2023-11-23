O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,501 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.40. The stock had a trading volume of 833,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

