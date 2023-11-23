OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires Shares of 332 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.05. 744,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.61. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $226.16 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

