OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 19,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 376,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,230,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,769,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

