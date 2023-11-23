OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. State Street Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.40. The stock had a trading volume of 833,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

