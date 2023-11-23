OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 3,508,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

