OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Target were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. 3,589,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,187. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.