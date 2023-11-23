OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $595.09. 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $564.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.