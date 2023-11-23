OMG Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.39 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $86.24 million and $13.39 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004347 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.