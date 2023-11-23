ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Financial Comparison

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON24 and Mobivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $190.87 million 1.54 -$58.21 million ($1.16) -6.11 Mobivity $7.53 million 2.90 -$10.06 million ($0.18) -1.78

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -31.61% -17.03% -11.97% Mobivity -164.79% N/A -356.60%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares ON24 and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ON24 has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of ON24 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ON24 and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Mobivity.

Summary

Mobivity beats ON24 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, a multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. ON24, Inc. was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various data to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

