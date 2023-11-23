Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 25020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.80 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0293941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

