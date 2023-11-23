Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 1.9%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 5,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Orbsat Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

