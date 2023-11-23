Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0720 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $70.50 million and $2.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,428.58 or 1.00004291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07213229 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,681,707.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.