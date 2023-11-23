Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $70.06 million and $2.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,315.34 or 1.00019571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07213229 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,681,707.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

