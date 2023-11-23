Pambili Natural Resources (CVE:PNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.05

Shares of Pambili Natural Resources Co. (CVE:PNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Pambili Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.93, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -2.03.

About Pambili Natural Resources

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It operates Happy Valley gold mine in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Pennine Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Pambili Natural Resources Corporation in June 2022.

